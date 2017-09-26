GCMS volleyball loses in two sets to Tremont

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball team lost 25-19, 25-16 Tuesday to Tremont.

Claire Retherford and Emily Clinton each recorded three kills for GCMS (4-14, 2-7 Heart of Illinois Conference) while Clinton also had three blocks. Madi Eberle had 10 digs and six service points and Mady Schutte had seven assists.

For Tremont (4-6, 4-4), Adelle Baker and Alli Ramlo each had three kills while Carlee Smith, Marissa Smith and Leah Oswald each had two aces: Baker also had two blocks while Oswald had six digs and Violet Thompson had 10 assists.

At Gibson City

For Tremont (4-6, 4-4), kills: Adelle Baker 3, Alli Ramlo 3; aces: Carlee Smith 2, Marissa Smith 2, Leah Oswald 2; blocks: Baker 2; digs: Oswald 6; assists: Violet Thompson 10.

For GCMS (4-14, 2-7), kills: Claire Retherford 3, Emily Clinton 3; blocks: Clinton 3; digs: Madi Eberle 10; assists: Mady Schutte 7; service points: Eberle 6.