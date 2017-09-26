PBL volleyball loses five-set match to South Newton

KENTLAND, Ind. -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School volleyball team lost in five sets to South Newton on Tuesday.

It was a back-and-forth match as the two teams traded set victories before South Newton claimed the 25-22, 25-27, 25-23, 22-25, 15-12 victory.

Ariana Gentzler led the Panthers (9-10, 2-2 Sangamon Valley Conference) in kills with 20 and had three aces, four blocks and one dig. Aubree Bruns had six kills, one ace and 22 digs.

Makayla Klann and Kalista Klann each had one kill. Kalista had 40 assists, 19 digs and one ace while Makayla had 26 digs.

South Newton def. PBL 25-22, 25-27, 25-23, 22-25, 15-12

At Kentland, Ind.

For PBL (9-10, 2-2), kills: Ariana Gentzler 20, Aubree Bruns 6, Makayla Klann, Kalista Klann; aces: Gentzler 3, Bruns, Kalista Klann; blocks: Gentzler 4; digs: Makayla Klann 26, Bruns 22, Kalista Klann 19, Gentzler; assists: Kalista Klann 40.