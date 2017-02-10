GCMS volleyball loses 25-14, 25-21 to Roanoke-Benson

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School volleyball team lost 25-14, 25-21 Monday to Roanoke-Benson.

Jessica Freehill led the Falcons (4-15) in kills with five in a losing effort while Summer Roesch had two aces, Emily Clinton had four blocks, Madi Eberle had 11 digs and Mady Schutte had 12 assists.

For Roanoke-Benson (10-12), Maddy Oltman had six kills, Taylor Monge had two blocks, Brynn Rossman had 12 digs and Elly Sauder had nine assists.

