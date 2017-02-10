GCMS volleyball loses 25-14, 25-21 to Roanoke-Benson

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School volleyball team lost 25-14, 25-21 Monday to Roanoke-Benson.
Jessica Freehill led the Falcons (4-15) in kills with five in a losing effort while Summer Roesch had two aces, Emily Clinton had four blocks, Madi Eberle had 11 digs and Mady Schutte had 12 assists.
For Roanoke-Benson (10-12), Maddy Oltman had six kills, Taylor Monge had two blocks, Brynn Rossman had 12 digs and Elly Sauder had nine assists.
Roanoke-Benson def. GCMS 25-14, 25-21
At Gibson City
For Roanoke-Benson (10-12), kills: Maddy Oltman 6; blocks: Taylor Monge 2; digs: Brynn Rossman 12; assists: Elly Sauder, 9.
For GCMS (4-15), kills: Jessica Freehill 5; aces: Summer Roesch 2; blocks: Emily Clinton 4; digs: Madi Eberle 11; assists: Mady Schutte 12.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.