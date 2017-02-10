PBL volleyball wins three-set match over Fisher

PAXTON -- Inconsistency was the story for the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School volleyball team in Monday's match against Fisher.

According to its MaxPreps page, Fisher went into Monday's match against the Panthers with a 2-15 record, but ended the first set with a 25-23 victory before PBL bounced back with a 25-21 victory in game two and a 25-7 win in game three.

“I definitely wasn't expecting a three-set match tonight," PBL head coach Lindsay Muehlbauer said. "I'm not pleased with the way we started in sets one and two, but I'm happy that we could finish the match with a 25-7 win.”

Two kills by Aubree Bruns, another kill by Kalista Klann and an ace by Valeree Johnson gave PBL (10-10) a 4-2 lead in game three before an Ashlee Martin kill made the score 6-2 and two kills by Bruns helped the Panthers extend their lead to 10-4.

Four kills by Ariana Gentzler, starting with one that made the score 14-6, and two by Lindsey Windler helped PBL go on a 13-0 run that extended a 10-6 Panthers lead to 23-6. Gentzler recorded another kill to amke the score 24-7 before PBL scored the match-clinching point on the next volley.

"In set three, it can go anybody's way," Muehlbauer said. "We were finally warmed up by set three, and we started playing volleyball. I'm not happy with the way we started, but I'm happy with the way we finished.”

Two aces by Johnson and a Gentzler kill gave PBL an early 3-2 lead in game one before Fisher sided out and took a 4-3 lead. Bruns tipped the ball over the net for the tying point at 4-4 and recorded another kill to extend a 7-6 PBL lead to 8-6 before Fisher scored five straight points to take an 11-8 lead.

Grohler recorded a kill to make the score 11-9 and help PBL cut its deficit to 13-12 before the Bunnies went on antoehr 5-0 run that ended with a Gentzler kill that made the score 18-13.

Bruns then recorded two kills, Cassidi Nuckols had two kills, Kalista Klann recorded a block and Gentzler produced an ace to cut PBL's deficit to 21-20. Makayla Klann then recorded an ace to tie the game at 23-23 before a setting error and a hitting error resulted in go-ahead and game-clinching points for Fisher.

After PBL started game two with a 5-4 lead before Makayla Klann recorded two more aces and Gentzler had a kill to help the Panthers extended their lead to 8-4.

Fisher and PBL excahged 3-0 runs before Windler recorded a kill and Johnson and Gentzler each produced an ace to help extend the Panthers' lead to 16-9. A Nuckols kill helped PBL extend its advantage to 18-11.

Fisher would cut its deficit to 23-19 before Gentzler recorded a kill to made the score 24-19. A Nuckols kill resulted in the game-clinching point for PBL.

“We were absolutely inconsistent," Muehlbauer said. "I think we have the ability to play really strong against certain opponents, and then we also have the ability to play really sloppy and slow like we did tonight.”

The Panthers will travel to face Watseka on Thursday.

“They're going to be a tough match. PBL-Watseka is always a good matchup in regards to volleyball," Muehlbauer said. "There's a lot of energy in the gym when we play them. I like playing them because I think both teams play hard against each other, and I'm ready to see my team play a good team and play well.”

After hosting Rantoul next Monday, PBL will participate in the Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament, which will take place in Gilman on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and Thursday, Oct. 12.

“We should have two back-to-back weeks of decent volleyball," Muehlbauer said.

PBL def. Fisher 23-25, 25-21, 25-7

At Paxton

For PBL (10-10), kills; Ariana Gentzler 10, Aubree Bruns 10, Cassidi Nuckols 7, Kalista Klann; aces: Makayla Klann 3, Gentzler 2; blocks: Gentzler, Bruns, Kalista Klann; digs: Makayla Klann 15, Bruns 5, Kalista Klann 5; assists: Kalista Klann 23, Nuckols, Makayla Klann.