GCMS volleyball loses 25-10, 25-18 to Lexington

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball team lost 25-10, 25-18 Tuesday to Lexington.
Emily Clinton led GCMS (4-16, 2-8 Heart of Illinois Conference) in blocks with four while Madi Eberle had 13 digs.
For Lexington (15-6), Sydney Kunkel had five kills while Emma White had three aces, 18 assists and eight digs and Raelyn Payne also had eight digs.
