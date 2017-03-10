GCMS volleyball loses 25-10, 25-18 to Lexington

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball team lost 25-10, 25-18 Tuesday to Lexington.

Emily Clinton led GCMS (4-16, 2-8 Heart of Illinois Conference) in blocks with four while Madi Eberle had 13 digs.

For Lexington (15-6), Sydney Kunkel had five kills while Emma White had three aces, 18 assists and eight digs and Raelyn Payne also had eight digs.

At Gibson City

