GCMS volleyball loses in three sets to LeRoy

LEROY -- Madi Eberle had 25 digs for the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School volleyball team in a 17-25, 20-25, 25-19 loss to LeRoy on Thursday.
With the loss, the Falcons fell to 4-17 overall and 2-9 in the Heart of Illinois Conference.
For LeRoy (3-15, 1-10), Cara Levingston and Danielle Hanshew each had seven kills while Megan Claunch had 18 service points, 15 assists and three aces. Mack Kerns added 21 digs.
