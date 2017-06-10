IHSA releases schedules for volleyball regionals

IHSA Class 2A

Hoopeston Area Sectional

At John Greer Grade School, Hoopeston

609 W. Main Street, Hoopeston

MONDAY, Oct. 30

Match 1 at 5:30 p.m.: Winner El Paso (E.P.-Gridley) Regional vs. Winner Westville Regional

Match 2 at 6:30 p.m.: Winner Monticello Regional vs. Winner Watseka Regional

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 1

Match 3 at 6:00 pm: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2

El Paso-Gridley Regional

MONDAY, Oct. 23

Match 1 at 6 p.m.: (8) Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) vs. (10) Gilman (Iroquois West)

TUESDAY, Oct. 24

Match 2 at 5:30 p.m.: (1) Downs (Tri-Valley) vs. Winner Match 1

Match 3 at 6:30 p.m.: (3) El Paso (E.P.-Gridley) vs. (5) Minonk (Fieldcrest)

THURSDAY, Oct. 26

Match 4 at 6 p.m.: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3

Watseka Regional

MONDAY, Oct. 23

Match 1 at 5:30 p.m.: (7) St. Anne vs. (9) Clifton (Central)

Match 2 at 6:30 p.m.: (6) Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda) vs. (11) Hoopeston (H. Area)

TUESDAY, Oct. 24

Match 3 at 5:30 p.m.: (2) Watseka vs. Winner Match 1

Match 4 at 6:30 p.m.: (4) Heyworth vs. Winner Match 2

THURSDAY, Oct. 26

Match 5 at 6 p.m.: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4

Westville Regional

MONDAY, Oct. 23

Match 1 at 5:30 p.m.: (7) Georgetown (G.-Ridge Farm) vs. (9) Westville

Match 2 at 6:30 p.m.: (5) Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin) vs. (10) Catlin (Salt Fork)

TUESDAY, Oct. 24

Match 3 at 5:30 p.m.: (2) Fithian (Oakwood) vs. Winner Match 1

Match 4 at 6:30 p.m.: (3) Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) vs. Winner Match 2

THURSDAY, Oct. 26

Match 5 at 6 p.m.: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4

Monticello Regional

MONDAY, Oct. 23

Match 1 at 6 p.m.: (8) Monticello vs. (11) Urbana (University)

TUESDAY, Oct. 24

Match 2 at 5:30 p.m.: (1) Champaign (St. Thomas More) vs. Winner Match 1

Match 3 at 6:30 p.m.: (4) St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) vs. (6) Tuscola

THURSDAY, Oct. 26

Match 4 at 6 p.m.: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3