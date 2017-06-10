'We needed this': PBL volleyball defeats Watseka in three-set thriller

Members of the PBL volleyball team celebrate after scoring a point during Thursday's match against Watseka.

WATSEKA -- Head coach Lindsay Muehlbauer had some news for her Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School volleyball team on Thursday.

On the same night the Panthers would play at Watseka, Muehlbauer informed them about their assignment and seeding for the IHSA Class 2A regionals. PBL has been selected as the No. 6 seed in a Hoopeston Area Sub-sectional A in which Watseka and El Paso-Gridley are set to host regionals.

The assignment -- in which PBL is joined in Sub-Sectional A by No. 1 Tri-Valley, No. 2 Watseka, No. 3 EP-G, No. 4 Heyworth, No. 5 Fieldcrest, No. 7 St. Anne, No. 8 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, No. 9 Clifton Central, No. 10 Iroquois West and No. 11 Hoopeston Area -- was welcome news to Muehlbauer's team.

“That's the first thing I told the girls tonight. I kind of gave them the heads-up about the regional and how it might play out, and I think for a couple of them, their eyes opened up wide and it got them excited," Muehlbauer said. "We wanted to be sent north for a couple of years now, and here's our chance. That gave us a little bit more energy tonight in our fight.”

The Panthers' confidence may have grown as they defeated the No. 2-seeded Warriors 25-19, 20-25, 26-24 on Thursday.

“We needed this. This was a huge win tonight," Muehlbauer said. "Watseka's always a big rival for us, so there's always a lot of energy in the gym.”

Before regionals, the Panthers will play in the SVC Tournament in Gilman on Tuesday and the following Thursday, with a possible rematch with Watseka at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“We're going to be facing Watseka again on Tuesday night, so I think coming away with the win tonight gives us a little more energy and better outlook going to the SVC Tournament," Muehlbauer said. "It would have been a different outlook, I think, if we lost tonight. It probably would have sucked a little air out of our balloon, but I'm happy with coming away with a win going into next week.”

***

Game three was a back-and-forth affair between PBL and Watseka.

The Panthers took the early 4-2 lead thanks in part to a Valeree Johnson ace and a kill by Cassidi Nuckols.

After Watseka took the lead at 5-4, the two teams traded sideouts before PBL scored three straight points to reclaim the lead at 8-6. The two teams then traded leads again as the Panthers had a 10-9 advantage and Watseka reclaimed the edge at 11-10.

PBL (11-10, 3-2 Sangamon Valley Conference) sided out from there as Gentzler recorded a kill to the the game at 11-11 before producing another kill to give the Panthers a 12-11 lead. Aubree Bruns then recorded a kill to extend PBL's lead to 13-11.

Watseka (19-8, 3-2) then scored three straight points to take a 14-13 lead before PBL reclaimed the advantage at 15-14. The Warriors then scored four straight points, including two kills from the Warriors' Kennedy Bauer, to take an 18-15 lead.

Kills by Nuckols and Kalista Klann tied the game at 19-19 before the two teams traded sideouts to make the score 20-20. Set up by a Windler dig at the net and a Kalista Klann assist, Gentzler recorded a kill to give PBL a 21-20 lead.

Gentzler then produced a block to extend the Panthers' lead to 22-20. The two teams traded sideouts again before Watseka's Mallory Drake recorded a kill to cut its deficit to 23-22 and Gentzler produced another kill to extend PBL's lead to 24-22.

Drake and Bauer each recorded a kill to tie the game at 24-24 for Watseka before Getnzler gave PBL a 25-24 lead with a kill and a hit out of bounds by Watseka resulted in PBL's match-clinching point.

“It was back-and-forth all night. I'm really proud of both teams," Muehlbauer said. "I know Watseka's dealing with an injured player, so they had a lineup change for tonight. PBL has had multiple lineup changes throughout the season, but it was a good battle between two of the teams.”

***

Watseka started game one with a 3-0 lead before Gentzler recorded a kill. The Warriors then went on a 7-2 run from there before a block by Nuckols and kills by Bruns and Lindsey Windler cut PBL's deficit to 10-7.

Two kills by Gentzler helped turn a 12-10 Panthers deficit to a 13-12 lead before Windler recorded two kills to extend PBL's lead to 15-13.

A Gentzler block and a Nuckols kill helped the Panthers extend the lead to 20-15 before Watseka scored two straight points and a Bruns kill made the score 21-17.

From there, the Panthers scored four of the next six points to take game one.

Watseka started game two with a 2-0 lead before Nuckols recorded a kill to give PBL a 3-2 lead. The two teams traded sideouts before PBL extended its lead to 6-4.

The Warriors tied the game at 6-6 before the Panthers reclaimed the lead at 8-6. Watseka then went on a 4-0 run to claim the advantage at 10-8.

Johnson recorded an ace to tie the game at 11-11 before the two teams traded 2-0 runs to make the score 13-13. From there, Watseka claimed a 17-13 lead with a 4-0 run before a Bruns kill and a Kalista Klann ace helped the Panthers tie the game at 17-17.

Watseka scored the next three points to take the lead for good at 20-17. From there, the Warriors scored five of the next eight points to claim game two.

***

Kalista Klann finished the match with a team-high 26 digs and 19 assists while also producing an ace and two kills.

“She had a killer night defensively," Muehlbauer said. "That's pretty good, especially for a setter because she's going multiple jobs on the court, so she did a really good job defensively. She led us in digs, and that's rare for a setter.”

Gentzler led the Panthers in kills with 10 while also recording a block, two digs and an assist. She was one of six PBL players to record multiple kills, followed by Nuckols -- who also recorded a block and 18 digs -- with four, Bruns and Windler with three each and Kalista Klann and Grohler with two each.

Johnson had two aces as well.

“I don't think I had one clear offensive leader tonight, which is a good thing. All of my hitters contributed, which is all you ask for from your team," Muehlbauer said. "C.J. (Nuckols) did a nice job. Aubree (Bruns) did a nice job. Ariana (Gentzler) came through big time for us in the end, so I'm pleased with the team effort.”

Makayla Klann and Maria Lemenager had 15 and 13 digs, respectively, for the Panthers. Bauer had 16 kills and 20 digs for Watseka and Emily Bunting posted 19 assists and three aces.

PBL def. Watseka 25-19, 20-15, 26-24

At Watseka

For PBL (11-10, 3-2), kills: Ariana Gentzler 10, Cassidi Nuckols 4, Aubree Bruns 3, Lindsey Windler 3, Kalista Klann 2, Madison Grohler 2; aces: Valeree Johnson 2, Kalista Klann; blocks: Gentzler, Nuckols; digs: Kalista Klann 26, Nuckols 18, Makayla Klann 15, Maria Lemenager 13, Johnson 3, Gentzler 2, Windler 2, Nuckols, Grohler, Ashlee Martin; assists: Kalista Klann 19, Gentzler.

For Watseka (19-8, 3-2), kills: Kennedy Bauer 16; aces: Emily Bunting 3; digs: Bauer 20; assists: Bunting.

SANGAMON VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT*

TUESDAY, Oct. 10

At Onarga

Match 1 -- No. 4 Dwight vs. No. 5 Momence, 5 p.m.

At Gilman

Match 2 -- No. 3 PBL vs. No. 6 Clifton Central, 5 p.m.

Match 3 -- No. 2 Watseka vs. No. 7 Iroquois West, 6 p.m.

At Onarga

Match 4 -- No. 1 Cissna Park vs. Winner Match 1, 6 p.m.

Match 5 -- Loser Match 2 vs. Loser Match 3, 7 p.m.

At Gilman

Match 6 -- Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, Oct. 12

At Gilman

Consolation championship match -- Loser Match 1 vs. Winner Match 5, 5 p.m.

Third-place match -- Loser Match 4 vs. Loser Match 6, 6 p.m.

Championship match -- Winner Match 4 vs. Winner Match 6, 7 p.m.

* -- based on the bracket available at the PBL/Watseka match on Thursday prior to the outcome of the match