PBL volleyball defeats Rantoul 25-22, 24-26, 25-21

Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Makayla Klann(17) celebrates a point vs. Rantoul during a prep volleyball match at PBL high school in Paxton on Monday, October 9, 2017.

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School volleyball team defeated Rantoul 25-22, 24-26, 25-21 on Monday.

Ariana Gentzler, Aubree Bruns and Kalista Klann led the Panthers (12-10) in kills with 10, nine and three, respectively, while Gentzler also recorded two blocks and one dig.

Kalista Klann had 22 assists and 15 digs as well while Makayla Klann had 17 kills, four assists and one ace and Bruns had six digs and one ace. Valeree Johnson had nine digs, two aces and one assist.

At Paxton

