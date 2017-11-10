GCMS volleyball loses in three sets to Heyworth

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball team lost in three sets Tuesday to Heyworth.
The Falcons (4-18, 2-10 Heart of Illinois Conference) lost 25-18 in game one before winning 26-24 in game two and taking a 25-17 defeat in game two.
Emily Lange led GCMS in kills with seven while also recording a team-high four aces. Claire Retherford had three blocks, Madi Eberle had 18 digs and Mady Schutte had 15 assists.
Heyworth def. GCMS 25-18, 24-26, 25-17
At Gibson City
For Heyworth, kills: Haley Sieg 16; aces: Paige Schiffman 4; blocks: Amber Tomlin 1.5; digs: Kelly Swope 13; assists: Tomlin 26.
For GCMS (4-18, 2-10), kills: Emily Lange 7; aces: Emily Lange 4; blocks: Claire Retherford 3; digs: Madi Eberle 18; assists: Mady Schutte 15.
