GCMS volleyball loses in three sets to Heyworth

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball team lost in three sets Tuesday to Heyworth.

The Falcons (4-18, 2-10 Heart of Illinois Conference) lost 25-18 in game one before winning 26-24 in game two and taking a 25-17 defeat in game two.

Emily Lange led GCMS in kills with seven while also recording a team-high four aces. Claire Retherford had three blocks, Madi Eberle had 18 digs and Mady Schutte had 15 assists.

At Gibson City

For Heyworth, kills: Haley Sieg 16; aces: Paige Schiffman 4; blocks: Amber Tomlin 1.5; digs: Kelly Swope 13; assists: Tomlin 26.

