GCMS volleyball loses to Tri-Valley on senior night

GCMS’s Emily Lange, middle, prepares to bump the ball during Thursday’s match against Tri-Valley.

GIBSON CITY -- Thursday's match against Tri-Valley was Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School's senior-night match.

The Falcons said goodbye to two of their seniors as they lost to the Vikings 25-15, 25-4.

“They stuck it out with our new group of coaches, and we're so appreciative that they did," GCMS head coach Taylor Rubarts said.

For one of the two seniors, it was more of a welcoming back.

Molly Kollross was in uniform for the senior-night match after requiring surgery earlier this season that kept her out of school for, according to Rubarts, about a month.

Kollross still has not been cleared to do physical activity, but she was in uniform for the match.

“That was awesome," Rubarts said. "It was really nice to have her back here with us tonight.”

The play of GCMS's other senior, Emily Lange, was well-praised by Rubarts.

“Emily had a pretty solid game tonight on the outside. She's also a great communicator for us. We're definitely going to miss having her out there next season," Rubarts said.

“Emily Lange is such a hard worker. She's been such a great leader for us this year. Those two will definitely be missed next season.”

Jessica Freehill had four kills for GCMS (4-19, 2-11 Heart of Illinois Conference) in a losing effort while Lindsey Heinz and Madi Eberle each had seven digs and Mady Schutte had nine assists.

For Tri-Valley (23-3, 11-2), Halle Sheley had seven kills, Morgan Boward had four aces, Kendall Peck had four blocks, Ryleigh Warfel had nine digs and Lauren Gilmore had 13 assists.

About a week before Thursday's match, the Vikings were chosen by the IHSA as the top seed for the Class 2A Hoopeston Area Sectional's Sub-sectional A. If eighth-seeded GCMS defeats No. 10-seed Iroquois West in the quarterfinals of the El Paso-Gridley Regional on Monday, Oct. 23, it will face Tri-Valley in the regional semifinals on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

“They're a quality, high-caliber team," Rubarts said. "They're a solid team.”

Two days prior to Thursday's match, GCMS lost in three sets to a Heyworth team that was chosen as the sub-sectional's fourth seed and improved to a record of 7-5 in the HOIC with the victory.

“The girls are improving game-in and game-out," Rubarts said. "That was some of our best volleyball that we've played against Heyworth. The girls were really excited. It was really good for us to see that their hard work is paying off.”

The Falcons will participate in the HOIC Tournament next week.

“We're looking forward to it, and we'll go from there," Rubarts said.

Tri-Valley def. GCMS 25-15, 25-4

At Gibson City

For Tri-Valley (23-3, 11-2), kills: Halle Sheley 7; aces: Morgan Boward 4; blocks: Kendall Peck 4; digs: Ryleigh Warfel 9; assists: Lauren Gilmore 13.

For GCMS (4-19, 2-11), Jessica Freehill 4; digs: Lindsey Heinz 7; assists: Mady Schutte 9.