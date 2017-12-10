PBL volleyball wins in three sets over Dwight in SVC Tournament third-place match

GILMAN -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School volleyball team won 25-19, 18-25, 25-15 Thursday over Dwight in the third-place match of the Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament.

Aubree Bruns and Ariana Gentzler led the Panthers (14-11) in kills with six each. Bruns and Gentzler also produced three and two blocks, respectively, while Bruns also had five digs.

Kalista Klann had 28 assists and 20 digs, along with two kills, while Makayla Klann and Abbie Schmidt each had 10 digs. Schmidt also had three aces.

Lindsey Windler, Cassidi Nuckols and Madison Grohler added five, four and three kills, respectively, while Gentzler also contributed two digs and Windler and Grohler each had a dig as well.

PBL def. Dwight 25-19, 18-25, 25-15

At Gilman

For PBL (14-11), kills: Aubree Bruns 6, Ariana Gentzler 6, Lindsey Windler 5, Cassidi Nuckols 4, Madison Grohler 3, Kalista Klann 2; aces: Abbie Schmidt 3; blocks: Aubree Bruns 3, Gentzler 2; digs: Kalista Klann 20, Makayla Klann 10, Schmidt 10, Bruns 5, Gentzler 2, Windler, Grohler; assists: Kalista Klann 28.