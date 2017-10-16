PBL volleyball wins 25-22, 25-20 over Danville Schlarman

PBL’s Jolee Hastings serves during Monday’s junior varsity match against Danville Schlarman. The Panthers won the JV match in two sets, including a 25-14 victory in the second set.

PAXTON -- A regular-season ending stretch of three home matches in four days started for the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School volleyball team on Monday as it hosted Danville Schlarman.

“I reminded them that we are exactly one week away from regionals," PBL head coach Lindsay Muehlbauer said.

The Panthers started the stretch with a 25-22, 25-20 win over Schlarman.

PBL (15-11) achieved the victory in the first set despite trailing by "four or five points," according to Muehlbauer, at one time in the first set to a team that, according to MaxPreps, had an 11-6 record prior to the match along with three hitters -- Janie Gross, Reagan Gifford and Aleksas Dietzan -- who had a combined 226 kills.

“They have three pretty good hitters who did a good job of challenging us in set one," Muehlbauer said. “I'm pleased with the way that we came back and battled toward the end. Makayla (Klann) had a great dig in there during set one on probably the hardest hitter tonight. She dug it right up.”

In set two, Abbie Schmidt and Valeree Johnson recorded aces and Lindsey Windler and Ariana Gentzler each had a kill to help PBL gain a 7-1 lead.

Another kill by Windler extended the Panthers' lead to 13-5 and a Gentzler kill made the score 15-7 in favor of the Panthers.

Cassidi Nuckols recorded a kill to make the score 20-15 before Windler had a kill and Aubree Bruns produced an ace to extend a six-point PBL lead to 24-16.

After Schlarman scored four straight points, Windler recorded a kill to clinch the match for the Panthers.

Gentzler finished the match with seven kills, two blocks, an ace and a dig. Windler had six kills while Cassidi Nuckols and Madison Grohler each added three kills,

Valeree Johnson had three aces, Kalista Klann had 16 assists and 11 digs and Makayla Klann and Abbie Schmidt each had six digs.

“I think my hitters did a great job," Muehlbauer said. "Ariana probably had one of the most well-rounded nights she has had. Lindsey took some good swings and placed them in the right spots. Cassidi was taking hard swings. Overall, I'm fairly pleased with what my hitters did tonight.”

The Panthers' regular-season ending stretch continues Tuesday against Iroquois West and Thursday against Dwight.

"Going into this week, we want to control our side of the net, hash out anything that we need to fix on our side and go from there," Muehlbauer said. "Obviously, we would like to get some wins under our belt, but we're not going to underestimate any team. We're just trying to control our side and pick up some wins along the way.”

PBL def. Danville Schlarman 25-22, 25-20

At Paxton

For PBL (15-11), kills: Ariana Gentzler 7, Lindsey Windler 6, Cassidi Nuckols 3, Madison Grohler 3, Aubree Bruns; aces: Valeree Johnson 3, Gentzler, Schmidt; blocks: Gentzler 2; digs: Kalista Klann 11, Makayla Klann 6, Abbie Schmidt 6, Bruns 5, Johnson 3, Gentzler, Windler, Grohler; assists: Kalista Klann 16.