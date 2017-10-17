PBL volleyball defeats Iroquois West in two sets

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School volleyball team won 25-14, 25-8 Tuesday over Iroquois West.

The Panthers (16-11, 4-2 Sangamon Valley Conference) were led in kills by Ariana Gentzler with five while Abbie Schmidt had team-highs in aces (16) and digs (4). Makayla Klann also had four digs while Kalista Klann had 12 assists along with two kills and one dig.

Lindsey Windler had three kills and Valeree Johnson had two aces.

At Paxton

For PBL (16-11, 4-2), kills: Ariana Gentzler 5, Lindsey Windler 3, Kalista Klann 2, Madison Grohler, Katelyn Crabb, Cassidi Nuckols, Aubree Bruns, Sindra Gerdes, Lexi Johnson; aces: Abbie Schmidt 16, Valeree Johnson 2, Maria Lemenager, Jade Miles; digs: Schmidt 4, Makayla Klann 4; Kalista Klann, Crabb, Ashlee Martin, Lemenager; assists: Kalista Klann 12, Makayla Klann.