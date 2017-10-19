PBL volleyball defeats Dwight on senior night

PBL's Kalista Klann, left, and Ariana Gentzler, second from left, try to block a shot during Thursday's match against Dwight.

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School volleyball team honored its eight senior players prior to Thursday's match against Dwight.

One of the eight seniors, Ariana Gentzler, had 11 kills, six aces and two digs to help the Panthers win 25-23, 25-12 over Dwight. Kalista Klann, another senior contributed 18 assists, one ace and five digs.

The Panthers (17-11, 5-2 Sangamon Valley Conference) also received contributions from other seniors such as Valeree Johnson (two digs, two aces), Cassidi Nuckols (four kills), Madison Grohler (two digs) and Ashlee Martin (two digs).

“I think Ashlee did really well," PBL head coach Lindsay Muehlbauer said. "She hasn't seen too much playing time, but she did a great job passing for us back there.”

Lindsey Windler and team manager Logan Knuth celebrated senior night as well.

“I'm proud of all of my seniors. I'm going to miss them when they're gone. The team's going to miss them," Muehlbauer said. "They've been great role models for the past four years, and I wish them nothing but the best for the future, although our season isn't over. We're going to head into regionals ready to play.”

Thursday's match was PBL's regular-season finale as it heads into regionals. A week earlier, Dwight took the the Panthers to three sets in the SVC Tournament's third-place match before PBL claimed victory.

Muehlbauer, therefore, was somewhat satisfied about the fact that Thursday's match did not require a third set.

“I'm pleased that we were able to win in two. However, I still think it was really slow on our side, but again, to look on the bright side, I'm pleased that we were able to win in two," Muehlbauer said.

After Gentzler recorded a kill for the first point of set one, Dwight took an early 5-2 lead before Gentzler recorded another kill to make the score 5-3. After the Trojans extended their lead back to four at 8-4, Nuckols and Grohler blocked a shot at the net to make the score 8-6 before Dwight extended its lead back to four at 11-7.

The two teams traded sideouts as Gentzler recorded two kills to cut PBL's deficit to 12-9 before a kill by Johnson cut the deficit further to 12-10.

After the Trojans sided out, PBL scored four straight points to take a 14-13 lead as aces by Gentzler resulted in the Panthers game-tying and go-ahead points.

After Dwight scored the next two points to reclaim the lead at 15-14, a kill by Nuckols tied the game and an ace by Klann gave PBL the lead back at 16-15 as Panthers soon extended their lead to three as a Bruns kill made the score 19-16 and kills by Grohler and Gentzler made at 20-17 and 21-18, respectively.

Gentzler recorded anotehr kill to extend a PBL lead to 23-21 before Dwight tied the game at 23-23. The Panthers reclaimed the lead at 24-23 on a Trojans service error before clinching the game-one victory with their 25th point.

“There were a lot of missed serves in there by both teams that I wasn't too pleased about," Muehlbauer said. "It almost looked like a junior high match for a little bit just because of the amount of missed serves, but I give credit to their outside hitters. They did a nice job. They got a couple of points off us.”

After Dwight took an early 3-1 lead in the second game, PBL went on a 5-1 run to take a 6-4 lead as Gentzler recorded an ace for the go-ahead point at a score of 4-3 before Nuckols and Bruns each had a kill to break a 4-4 tie.

The Trojans' deficit would be cut from 8-5 to 9-8 before PBL scored five straight points to extend its lead to 14-8 as Gentzler recorded two kills and one block during the run.

“Once we got rolling, we started playing OK," Muehlbauer said.

After Dwight sided out, Gentzler recorded three kills and three aces and Johnson added an ace during a run that extended the Panthers' lead to 21-10.

After a timeout, PBL put some of its reserves into the game.

“There were a couple of girls I really wanted to get in whom I didn't get to see much of throughout the season," Muehlbauer said. "Our starters had a decent lead, so I felt like it was the right time, and the players understood that some other girls needed to step up at that point.”

Following two points scored by Dwight, Lexi Johnson and Mackenzie Bruns each recorded a kill during a 3-0 PBL run that clinched the match for the Panthers.

PBL will face Hoopeston Area in the IHSA Class 2A Watseka Regional quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The winner of that match will face Heyworth at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday -- the championship match is set for 6 p.m. next Thursday.

“We need to have a good practice tomorrow," Muehlbauer said. "I think we have a great chance at doing something good next week at regionals. If we play like we did tonight, we don't have a shot at all, but I do think if we can turn the energy on, we can be successful next week.”

PBL def. Dwight 25-23, 25-12

At Paxton

For PBL (17-11, 5-2), kills: Ariana Gentzler 11, Cassidi Nuckols 4, Aubree Bruns 2, Madison Grohler; aces: Gentzler 6, Kalista Klann, Valeree Johnson 2; blocks: Bruns 2; digs: Makayla Klann 7, Gentzler 6, Kalista Klann 5, Abbie Schmidt 4, Johnson 2, Ashlee Martin 2; assists: Kalista Klann 18.