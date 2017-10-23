GCMS volleyball defeats Iroquois West in regional quarterfinals

EL PASO -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley HIgh School volleyball team won 25-15, 25-10 Monday over Iroquois West in the quarterfinals of the IHSA Class 2A El Paso-Gridley Regional.
Jessica Freehill led the eighth-seeded Falcons (5-22) in kills and aces with five each. Lindsey Heinz had two blocks while Madi Eberle had 10 digs and Mady Schutte had 11 assists and 15 service points.
For No. 10-seeded Iroquois West (1-26), Rachel Carney had three kills and Natalie Conrad had four points.
GCMS will face top-seeded Tri-Valley in the regional semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
GCMS def. Iroquois West 25-15, 25-10
At El Paso
For GCMS (5-22), kills: Jessica Freehill 5; aces: Freehill 5; blocks: Lindsey Heinz 2; digs: Madi Eberle 10; assists: Mady Schutte 11; points: Schutte 15.
For Iroquois West (1-26), kills: Rachel Carney 3; points: Natalie Conrad 4.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.