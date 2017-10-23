GCMS volleyball defeats Iroquois West in regional quarterfinals

EL PASO -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley HIgh School volleyball team won 25-15, 25-10 Monday over Iroquois West in the quarterfinals of the IHSA Class 2A El Paso-Gridley Regional.

Jessica Freehill led the eighth-seeded Falcons (5-22) in kills and aces with five each. Lindsey Heinz had two blocks while Madi Eberle had 10 digs and Mady Schutte had 11 assists and 15 service points.

For No. 10-seeded Iroquois West (1-26), Rachel Carney had three kills and Natalie Conrad had four points.

GCMS will face top-seeded Tri-Valley in the regional semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

At El Paso

