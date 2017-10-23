PBL volleyball advances to regional semifinals with 25-18, 25-9 win over Hoopeston Area

WATSEKA -- The Panthers survived and advanced.

Although her Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School volleyball team won 25-18, 25-9, head coach Lindsay Muehlbuaer said her team's performance in Monday's IHSA Class 2A Watseka Regional quarterfinal match against No. 11-seeded Hoopeston Area left a little to be desired.

"We get past another round. I don't think we played very well tonight," Muehlbauer said. "We came out slow."

With the victory, however, the No. 6-seeded Panthers extended their winning streak to five matches and have won nine of their last 10 contests. They will hope to take that momentum into the regional semifinals, where they will face No. 4-seeded Heyworth at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will play in the regional championship match at 6 p.m. Thursday.

"Heyworth is going to be a big challenge for us. They have some good hitters, but it's always nice to get on a little win streak," Muehlbauer said. "Hopefully, that momentum carries into tomorrow night."

The Panthers started the first set tied at 2-2 before an ace by Valeree Johnson helped PBL gain a 5-2 lead. Cassidi Nuckols then recorded a kill and a block that made the score 7-4 and 8-5, respectively.

After Hoopeston Area sided out, PBL scored four straight points thanks to kills by Madison Grohler and Lindsey Windler and an ace by Aubree Bruns.

Nuckols then recorded another kill during a streak of four combined sideouts by the two teams that made the score 14-8. The Cornjerkers then scored two straight points before PBL tallied two points of its own as a Johnson ace made the score 16-10.

After Hoopeston Area scored three straight points, Gentzler recorded a kill and an ace to extend PBL's lead to 18-13.

After the Cornjerkers sided out, kills by Kalista Klann and Bruns and an ace by Klann extended the Panthers' lead to 21-14. The two teams then sided out a combined six times in the next seven points, with Hooepston Area scoring two straight points to cut a deficit to 22-17.

On the seventh point during that stretch, Gentzler recorded a kill to make the score 24-18. She then tallied another kill for PBL's set-clinching point.

"I wasn't too pleased with (the first set)," Muehlbauer said. "We had a lot of hitting errors and a couple of service errors, which are free points."

In set two, a Bruns kill broke a 2-2 tie before she recorded another kill -- her third of the match, accoring to the scoreboard at Watseka Community High School -- and Nuckols added a spot hit to help extend the Panthers' lead to 7-2.

After the Cornjerkers scored two straight points, PBL countered with a two-point run of its own as Nuckols recorded her fourth kill to make the score 8-4. Another two-point run by Hoopeston Area was followed by a three-point spurt by the Panthers as Grohler recorded a kill to extend PBL's lead to 12-6.

The two teams traded sideouts twice as another Grohler kill made the score 13-7 and a kill recorded by Gentzler made it 14-8.

Gentzler's kill started an 11-0 run that extended PBL's lead to 24-8. Gentzler recorded her sixth kill of the match to make the score 17-8.

"Ariana started to get into a little bit more of a groove in set two," Muehlbauer said. "Ariana was trying to run a couple of different hitting routes during set one. She had a couple of hitting errors, but she was trying to be aggressive in mixing up the swings that she was taking. Come set two, she kind of got her timing down right. That obviously helped us."

A spot hit over the net by Klann made the score 18-8 and a Windler kill made it 20-8. After Hoopeston Area sided out to cut its deficit to 24-9, Klann recorded a kill on a tip to score PBL's match-clinching point.

"We turned it around in the second set. We had a goal to keep them under 10, and we were able to meet that goal, so I'm happy with the way we ended," Muehlbauer said. "We did a much better job just controlling our set. Of course, we got a lot more serves in and a couple more aces."