GCMS volleyball defeated by Tri-Valley in regional semifinals

EL PASO -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School volleyball team lost 25-7, 25-16 Tuesday to Tri-Valley in the semifinals of the IHSA Class 2A El Paso-Gridley Regional.

Jessica Freehill led the Falcons (5-23) in kills with four while Mady Schutte had six assists and Summer Roesch had nine digs.

For Tri-Valley (26-5), Hannah Clayton had eight kills and six blocks while Lauren Gilmore had 23 assists and Ryleigh Warfel had 11 digs.

