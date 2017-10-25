GCMS volleyball defeated by Tri-Valley in regional semifinals

EL PASO -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School volleyball team lost 25-7, 25-16 Tuesday to Tri-Valley in the semifinals of the IHSA Class 2A El Paso-Gridley Regional.
Jessica Freehill led the Falcons (5-23) in kills with four while Mady Schutte had six assists and Summer Roesch had nine digs.
For Tri-Valley (26-5), Hannah Clayton had eight kills and six blocks while Lauren Gilmore had 23 assists and Ryleigh Warfel had 11 digs.
Tri-Valley def. GCMS 25-7, 25-16
At El Paso
For Tri-Valley (26-5), kills: Hannah Clayton 8; blocks: Clayton 6; digs: Ryleigh Warfel 11; assists: Lauren Gilmore 23.
For GCMS (5-23), kills: Jessica Freehill 4; digs: Summer Roesch 9; assists: Mady Schutte 6.
