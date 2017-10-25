PBL volleyball ends season with loss to Heyworth in regional semifinals

WATSEKA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda HIgh School volleyball team went into Tuesday's IHSA Watseka Regional semfinal match against Heyworth as winners of nine of its previous 10 matches.

The hot streak came after a 9-10 start to the Panthers' season.

“I think we made progress from the beginning to the end, which is all that I really could have hoped for," PBL head coach Lindsay Muehlbauer said. "Many of the teams we played twice, we improved upon the second time we played them.

"I had many different lineups at certain points throughout the season. There were different girls who got to see playing time, but I think we made progress. I think some teams underestimated us.”

The winning streak, and PBL's 2017 season, came to an end with a 25-13, 25-17 loss to Heyworth.

“We made progress. I'm OK with that. Obviously, we're upset that we didn't come away with a win tonight," Muehlbauer said. "This was not one of our best matches.”

***

Among the changes to the starting lineup made by Muehlbauer this season was the promotion of freshman defensive specialist Makayla Klann to the starting lineup. She finished Tuesday's match with seven digs.

After Heyworth took a 4-1 lead in the first game, Ariana Gentzler and Aubree Bruns each recorded a kill. The Hornets then extended their lead to 8-3 and 9-4 before Cassidi Nuckols produced a kill and Bruns recorded an ace to cut PBL's deficit to 9-6.

Bruns, who finished the match with two kills, one ace and seven digs, will return for her senior year along with the sophomore-to-be Makayla Klann.

Katelyn Crabb (one dig) will return as a senior while Abbie Schmidt (five digs) will return as a junior. Makayla Klann, Bruns and Schmidt were on PBL's starting seven for Tuesday's match.

“It's nice because I can kind of gauge what I'm going to get returning next year. Hopefully, they improve in the offseason and over the summer," Muehlbauer said. "I will have a lot of defensive specialists next year."

With an expected low number of hitters returning next year, Muehlbauer said she wants some of her returning players to “please practice hitting" during the offseason.

"We need help in that department," Muehlbauer said. "We were low on hitters this year, and we'll be low on hitters this year.”

Kalista Klann, PBL's senior starting setter, finished the match with 14 assists and four digs. She verbally commited in July 2017 to play Division II volleyball at Purdue University-Northwest in Hammond, Indiana.

Gentzler, who finished with eight kills and one block, is another PBL senior player still actively looking to play college volleyball, according to Muehlbauer.

“I'm excited for Kalista and Ariana," Muehlbauer said. “I wish them nothing but the best of luck for their future volleyball careers.”

Klann and Gentzler are part of senior class of eight -- Valeree Johnson (eight digs), Lindsey Windler (two kills, one dig), Ashlee Martin, Madison Grohler, Cassidi Nuckols (two kills) and team manager Logan Knuth -- that will soon graduate from PBL.

“This is one of the smartest, most mature classes that I've had. I know that they will go on and do great things," Muehlbauer said. "I just ask that they're not strangers to the program, and they come back and cheer us on.”

***

A kill and a block by Gentzler cut a 13-8 PBL deficit in game one to 13-10 before Gentzler's third kill made the score 14-11.

Gentzler produced another kill to make the score 19-12 before Heyworth scored six of hte next seven oints to clinch the game.

The Panthers (18-12) started game two with an 8-2 deficit before Gentzler recorded a kill to make the score 8-3 and start a 6-1 run that cut PBL's deficit to 9-8. Kalista Klann recorded two kills to make the score 9-7 and 9-8.

After Heyworth scored the next two points, the Panthers took a 13-11 as a Bruns ace led to PBL's go-ahead point.

“We had a little glimmer of hope in there, but then we just couldn't get it rolling offensively, but that's been a weakness for us for the last third of the season," Muehlbauer said.

"At the beginning, it was our passing. Our passers got on board for the last half, I'd say, but we struggled getting hitters into a groove.”

An ace by Heyworth's Erica McMann gave the Hornets a 14-13 lead. After Madison Quattro recorded a kill, she also produced a ace that extended Heyworth's lead to 17-14.

“They were tough servers, and we noticed that in their film. We watched Heyworth online, and we could tell that they had some low-float servers, which are always the hardest to pass on," Muehlbauer said.

"We anticipated a couple of points off their serve to begin with, but it kind of came at a crucial point, especially in set two, when we had that little glimmer of hope. It just came at a bad time.”

Windler recorded a kill to cut PBL's deficit to 17-16, but that is as close as the Panthers came to tying the game as Heyworth started to pull away via three straight points.

After recorded a kill to cut PBL's deficit to 20-17, Heyworth ended the match with five straight points as Haley Sieg recorded two kills and McMann produced a block during the run.

“Good for Heyworth. They had two good hitters who hit the ball consistently well and got some good kills off of that," Muehlbauer said. "Best of luck to them on Thursday.”

Heyworth def. PBL 25-13, 25-17

At Watseka

For PBL (18-12), kills: Ariana Gentzler 8, Lindsey Windler 2, Cassidi Nuckols 2, Aubree Bruns 2; aces: Bruns; blocks: Gentzler; digs: Valeree Johnson 8, Bruns 7, Makayla Klann 7, Abbie Schmidt 5, Kalista Klann 4, Windler, Katelyn Crabb; assists: Kalista Klann 14.