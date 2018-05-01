PBL eighth-grade volleyball opens season with win over Hoopeston Area

HOOPESTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team started its season with a 25-13, 25-13 victory Thursday over Hoopeston Area.

Maisy Johnson led the Panthers in kills with three while Kendra Johnson had eight aces and Sydney Murphy had 10 sets and five assists.

"Overall, it was not a bad start for us. Everyone had a chance to play tonight, and although we had some fantastic serving, we also missed quite a few serves," PBL eighth-grade coach Kelli Vaughn said. "We'll work on our consistency moving forward. We had some kids play multiple positions tonight, so now we just need to find some rotations where we are comfortable with the people we are playing next to on the court.

"I'd like to see us get more swings at the net, and we will. This team has huge potential, and I cannot wait to see them continue to get better as the season progresses. They are a great group of girls."

8th-grade girls

PBL def. Hoopeston Area 25-13, 25-13

For PBL (1-0), kills: Maisy Johnson 3, Kendra Johnson, Addison Oyer, Makenna Ecker, Sara Hewerdine; aces: Kendra Johnson 8, Oyer 5, Emma Steiner; blocks: Oyer; sets: Sydney Murphy 10, Ecker; assists: Murphy 5; points: Kendra Johnson 20, Oyer 12, Murphy 5, Steiner 5, Ecker 3, Lillie Frichtl 2, Gina Galey 2, Amaya Withers; passing points: Kendra Johnson 17, Oyer 15, Murphy 8, Ecker 7, Lorena Arnett 7, Steiner 6, Maci Kingren, Frichtl 4, Maisy Johnson 2, Withers 2, Hewerdine 2.