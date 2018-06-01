PBL seventh-grade volleyball loses in three sets to Hoopeston Area

HOOPESTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team lost 25-18, 21-25, 25-21 Thursday to Hoopeston Area.

Losa Suaava and Trixie Johnson each had two kills for PBL while Suaava and Cadence Jones each had two aces. Averi Garrett and Gracelyn Greenburg had four and three aces, respectively.

The Panthers will play at Rantoul St. Malachy on Monday.

7th-grade girls

For PBL, kills: Losa Suaava 2, Trixie Johnson 2, Cadence Jones; aces: Averi Garrett 4, Gracelyn Greenburg 3, Suaava 2, Jones 2; service points: Garrett 14, Kate Wilson 14, Greenburg 10, Suaava 10, Jones 9, Johnson 7.