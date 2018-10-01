PBL 7th-grade volleyball wins 25-15, 25-17 over Gifford

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team won 25-15, 25-17 Tuesday, Jan. 9, over Gifford.

Gracelyn Greenburg and Emily Robidoux each had two kills while Robidoux also had three aces. Trixie Johnson and Kate Wilson each added two aces.



7th-grade girls

PBL def. Gifford 25-15, 25-17

For PBL (1-1), kills: Gracelyn Greenburg 2, Emily Robidoux 2; aces: Robidoux 3, Trixie Johnson 2, Kate Wilson 2; service points: Johnson 13, Wilson 13, Greenburg 7, Averi Garrett 6, Robidoux 6; passing/digs percentage: Losa Suaava 100, Wilson 88.

Exhibition (PBL def. Gifford 25-17, 25-10) — Kendyl Enghausen 1 kills, 3 aces, 5 points; Hope Watts 6 aces, 8 points; Morgan Uden 1 point.