PBL 7th-grade volleyball wins 25-15, 25-17 over Gifford

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team won 25-15, 25-17 Tuesday, Jan. 9, over Gifford.
Gracelyn Greenburg and Emily Robidoux each had two kills while Robidoux also had three aces. Trixie Johnson and Kate Wilson each added two aces.
7th-grade girls
PBL def. Gifford 25-15, 25-17
For PBL (1-1), kills: Gracelyn Greenburg 2, Emily Robidoux 2; aces: Robidoux 3, Trixie Johnson 2, Kate Wilson 2; service points: Johnson 13, Wilson 13, Greenburg 7, Averi Garrett 6, Robidoux 6; passing/digs percentage: Losa Suaava 100, Wilson 88.
Exhibition (PBL def. Gifford 25-17, 25-10) — Kendyl Enghausen 1 kills, 3 aces, 5 points; Hope Watts 6 aces, 8 points; Morgan Uden 1 point.
