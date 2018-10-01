PBL eighth-grade volleyball wins in two sets over Gifford

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-10, 25-16 Tuesday, Jan. 9, over Gifford.

Addison Oyer led the Panthers (2-0) in kills with six, aces with 10 and points with 20. Kendra Johnson added five kills, three aces and eight points while Sydney Murphy had 22 sets and 15 assists and Lillie Frichtl had four aces and 19 passing points.

8th-grade girls

PBL def. Gifford 25-10, 25-16

For PBL (2-0), kills: Addison Oyer 6, Kendra Johnson 5, Makenna Ecker 2, Sydney Murphy, Carly Mutchmore, Maisy Johnson, Sara Hewerdine; aces: Oyer 10, Lillie Frichtl 4, Kendra Johnson 3, Murphy; sets: Murphy 25; assists: Murphy 15; points: Oyer 20, Murphy 9, Kendra Johnson 8, Frichtl 5; Emma Steiner 3, Gina Galey 2, Ecker, Mutchmore, Hewerdine; passing points: Frichtl 19, Murphy 12, Murphy 12, Maci Kingren 7, Steiner 5, Kendra Johnson 2, Lorena Arnett 2.