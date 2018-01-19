PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-27, 25-19, 25-15 Thursday over Buckley St. John's.

"St. John’s has a very good team. They are scrappy, and refused to let the ball hit the floor," PBL eighth-grade coach Kelli Vaughn said. "I love playing their teams because they always compete year-in and year-out. They are a perfect example of why these smaller schools have amazing volleyball programs.

"When these kids have played together since they were in fourth grade, by the time they get to be seventh- and eighth-graders, they are very good.

Our kids battled through some adversity early on in the match, and just continued to get better the more we played."

Addison Oyer led PBL in kills with 11 kills while also recording six aces, 16 points and 16 passing points.

"We finally got Addison the ball, and she just took control of the third set," Vaughn said.

Emma Steiner added four aces and 10 points.

"Emma Steiner came off the bench and got some key ace serves as well, so that was great to see," Vaughn said.

Maisy Johnson had one stuff block and three kills while Sydney Murphy had three assists, 17 assists, 42 sets, 17 points and 13 passing points.

The Panthers will play at Crescent City at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

"We’ve had some time off due to the weather lately, and we needed to get back to playing volleyball," Vaughn said. "I’m still working on the line-up, and we’re going to see a couple of changes for Monday night.

"I’m still searching for the right combination, but we’ve got lots of talented kids, so I know they will continue to work hard. The thing I love about this group is that they are all very coachable, and I enjoy being around them."

8th-grade girls

PBL def. St. John's 25-27, 25-19, 25-15

For PBL (3-0), kills: Addison Oyer 11, Kendra Johnson 3, Maisy Johnson 3, Makenna Ecker 2; aces: Oyer 6, Emma Steiner 4, Sydney Murphy 3, Ecker; stuff blocks: Maisy Johnson; assists: Murphy 17; sets: Murphy 42; points: Murphy 17, Oyer 16, Ecker 15, Steiner 10, Lillie Frichtl 6, Kendra Johnson 6, Mutchmore 5; passing points: Mutchmore 34, Frichtl 21, Lorena Arnett 17, Oyer 16, Murphy 13, Kendra Johsnon 2.