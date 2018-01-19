PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade girls volleyball team won 25-22, 25-17 Thursday over Buckley St. John’s.
Losa Suaava and Gracelyn Greenburg led PBL (2-1) in kills with four and three, respectively, while Trixie Johnson had three aces and Cadence Jones had two aces and 16 service points.
7th-grade girls
PBL def. St. John’s 25-22, 25-17
At Paxton
For PBL (2-1), kills: Losa Suaava 4, Gracelyn Greenburg 3, Trixie Johnson, Kendyl Enghausen, Emily Robidoux; aces: Johnson 3, Kate Wilson 2, Cadence Jones 2; service points: Jones 16, Suaava 9, Johnson 9, Wilson 5, Robidoux 5; passing/digs percentage: Robidoux 89; serve-receive percentage: Johnson 88.
