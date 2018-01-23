PBL 7th-grade volleyball loses in two sets to Crescent City

WOODWORTH -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team lost 25-22, 25-17 to Crescent City on Monday.

Losa Suaava had three kills while Cadence Jones had two kills, four aces and 11 service points.

Crescent City def. PBL 25-22, 25-17

At Woodworth

For PBL (2-2), kills: Losa Suaava 3, Cadence Jones 2, Trixie Johnson, Gracelyn Greenburg; aces: Jones 4, Johnson, Suaava; service points: Jones 11, Johnson 6, Suaava 6, Emily Robidoux 6, Kate Wilson 5.