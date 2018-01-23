PBL 7th-grade volleyball loses in two sets to Crescent City

WOODWORTH -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team lost 25-22, 25-17 to Crescent City on Monday.
Losa Suaava had three kills while Cadence Jones had two kills, four aces and 11 service points.
Crescent City def. PBL 25-22, 25-17
At Woodworth
For PBL (2-2), kills: Losa Suaava 3, Cadence Jones 2, Trixie Johnson, Gracelyn Greenburg; aces: Jones 4, Johnson, Suaava; service points: Jones 11, Johnson 6, Suaava 6, Emily Robidoux 6, Kate Wilson 5.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.