PBL eighth-grade volleyball improves to 5-0 with wins over Crescent City, Tri-Point

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-23, 25-12 Tuesday, Jan. 23, over Tri-Point.

Addison Oyer led PBL in kills with five while Makenna Ecker had three kills and three aces. Kendra Johnson had four aces and two kills while Maisy Johnson had three blocks and Sydney Murphy had 29 sets and 12 assists.

On Monday, Jan. 22, the PBL eighth-graders won 25-19, 25-18 over Crescent City.

Addison Oyer led PBL in kills with six and aces with four. Sydney Murphy had two kills and a team-high 23 sets while Amaya Withers had three aces.

"We did play better tonight that we did last night against Crescent City," PBL eighth-grade coach Kelli Vaughn said Tuesday. "Overall, we just need to continue to cut down on our errors, and we need to begin trusting each other on the floor. I think we are still a bit timid, and someone just needs to take charge out there on the court.

"I see good things every single night, and we will continue to work. We will see an excellent opponent in Cissna Park on Thursday, so we need to get back in the gym at practice tomorrow night and get ready for a tough match on Thursday."

TUESDAY, Jan. 23

PBL def. Tri-Point 25-23, 25-12

For PBL (5-0), kills: Addison Oyer 5, Makenna Ecker 3, Kendra Johnson 2, Emma Steiner, Maisy Johnson; aces: Kendra Johnson 4, Ecker 3, Oyer 3, Sydney Murphy 2, Steiner; blocks: Maisy Johnson 3; sets: Murphy 29; assists: Murphy 12; points: Kendra Johnson 11, Murphy 10, Ecker 8, Oyer 8, Carly Mutchmore 4, Amaya Withers 4, Steiner 3, Lillie Frichtl 2; passing: Mutchmore 20, Frichtl 19, Murphy 11, Lorena Arnett 4, Ecker 2, Steiner 2.

MONDAY, Jan. 22

PBL def. Crescent City 25-19, 25-18

For PBL, kills: Addison Oyer 6, Kendra Johnson 2, Amaya Withers, Emma Steiner; aces: Oyer 4, Amaya Withers 3, Lillie Frichtl 2, Sydney Murphy 2, Carly Mutchmore 2, Makenna Ecker; sets: Murphy 23, Frichtl 2; points: Frichtl 9, Oyer 9, Murphy 8, Mutchmore 6, Withers 6, Ecker 5, Steiner 4, Johnson 3; passing: Frichtl 22, Murphy 13, Mutchmore 10, Oyer 8, Johnson 4, Sara Hewerdine 3.