PBL seventh-grade volleyball wins in two sets over Tri-Point

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team won 25-17, 25-16 Tuesday over Tri-Point.
Losa Suaava and Gracelyn Greenburg each had two kills while Emily Robidoux had five aces and 13 service points and Trixie Johnson had four aces and 11 service points.
PBL def. Tri-Point 25-17, 25-16
At Paxton
For PBL (3-2), kills: Losa Suaava 2, Gracelyn Greenburg 2; aces: Emily Robidoux 5, Trixie Johnson 4; service points: Robidoux 13, Johnson 11, Cadence Jones 9, Kate Wilson 8.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.