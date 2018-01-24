PBL seventh-grade volleyball wins in two sets over Tri-Point

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team won 25-17, 25-16 Tuesday over Tri-Point.

Losa Suaava and Gracelyn Greenburg each had two kills while Emily Robidoux had five aces and 13 service points and Trixie Johnson had four aces and 11 service points.

At Paxton

For PBL (3-2), kills: Losa Suaava 2, Gracelyn Greenburg 2; aces: Emily Robidoux 5, Trixie Johnson 4; service points: Robidoux 13, Johnson 11, Cadence Jones 9, Kate Wilson 8.