PBL eighth-grade volleyball improves to 6-0 with win over Cissna Park

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-5, 25-8 Thursday over Cissna Park.

"We finally put it all together tonight," PBL eighth-grade coach Kelli Vaughn said. "The girls played with such heart and enthusiasm, and they took everything we had worked on in practice, and transferred it to a game situation."

Addison Oyer had a team-high seven kills for PBL (6-0) while Maisy Johnson had three kills. Kendra Johnson had five aces, Makenna Ecker and Oyer each had three aces and Sydney Murphy had 31 sets and 16 assists.

"Our servers were outstanding, and Carly (Mutchmore), Kendra and Makenna really helped us jump out to those early leads with great serves. Addison, Kendra and Maisy were tough at the net, and Sydney really worked hard to get them the ball," Vaughn said.

"Lillie (Frichtl), Carly and Lorena (Arnett) really looked like a cohesive unit in the back row tonight, and we just fired on all cylinders.

"Our volleyball IQ is getting stronger all the time, and it’s so great to see. We also had a hand on a few blocks and in doing so; we put less pressure on our defense. I just love this group of girls, and all 13 of them are pushing each other to improve night in a night out. I’m excited to see how far we have come, and can’t wait to see this team continue to improve. It was a great night."

For PBL (6-0), kills: Addison Oyer 7, Maisy Johnson 3, Kendra Johnson 2, Makenna Ecker 2, Emma Steiner, Gina Galey; aces: Kendra Johnson 5, Ecker 3, Oyer 3, Steiner 2, Carly Mutchmore; blocks: Maisy Johnson; assists: Murphy 16; sets: Murphy 31; points: Mutchmore 12, Kendra Johnson 12, Mutchmore 12, Ecker 11, Oyer 7, Murphy 3, Steiner 3, Lillie Frichtl 2; passing: Frichtl 19, Mutchmore 18, Murphy 15, Oyer 14, Lorena Arnett 7, Maci Kingren 5, Maisy Johnson 3, Kendra Johnson 3, Ecker 2.