PBL seventh-grade volleyball loses in two sets to Cissna Park

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team lost 25-18, 25-12 to Cissna Park on Thursday.

Losa Suaava had team-highs in kills (five) and aces (two). Trixie Johnson added two kills.

For PBL (3-3), kills: Losa Suaava 5, Trixie Johnson 2, Emily Robidoux; aces: Suaava 2; service points: Cadence Jones 9, Suaava 5, Gracelyn Greenburg 4, Robidoux 4; passing/digs percentage: Robidoux 98.