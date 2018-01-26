PBL seventh-grade volleyball loses in two sets to Cissna Park

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team lost 25-18, 25-12 to Cissna Park on Thursday.
Losa Suaava had team-highs in kills (five) and aces (two). Trixie Johnson added two kills.
Cissna Park def. PBL 25-18, 25-12
For PBL (3-3), kills: Losa Suaava 5, Trixie Johnson 2, Emily Robidoux; aces: Suaava 2; service points: Cadence Jones 9, Suaava 5, Gracelyn Greenburg 4, Robidoux 4; passing/digs percentage: Robidoux 98.
