PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team lost 25-17, 25-21 Monday to St. Matthew.

"St. Matt’s was a very good team," PBL eighth-grade coach Kelli Vaughn said. "They were solid all the way around, but they had one player in particular who was outstanding. She would start on most high school teams.

Addison Oyer had seven kills while Kendra Johnson had two aces, Maisy Johnson had two blocks and Sydney Murphy had 12 assists.

"I was very pleased with our blocking efforts tonight, and we definitely had them frustrated in the first set. Unfortunately, we missed some timely serves tonight, and struggled with our serve receive at times," Vaughn said.

"This was definitely the best team we have faced so far, and it was a good test for us. Now we can see what we need to work on moving forward. We’ll head to Fisher tonight with a plan to play a better match."

8th-grade girls

St. Matthew def. PBL 25-21, 25-17

At Paxton

For PBL (6-1), kills: Addison Oyer 7, Makenna Ecker 3, Sydney Murphy 2; aces: Kendra Johnson 2; blocks: Maisy Johnson 2, Ecker; assists: Murphy 12; sets: Murphy 29; points: Kendra Johnson 13, Ecker 8, Murphy 7, Oyer 4, Lillie Frichtl 3, Carly Mutchmore 2, Emma Steiner; passing points: Mutchmore 18, Oyer 14, Frichtl 10, Kendra Johnson 8, Murphy 8, Lorena Arnett 6, Ecker 4.