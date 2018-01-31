PBL eighth-grade volleyball wins 25-2, 25-22 over Fisher

FISHER -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-2, 25-22 Tuesday, Jan. 30, over Fisher.

Addison Oyer led the Panthers (7-1) in kills with 10 while Makenna Ecker had two kills and six aces and Kendra Johnson had four aces. Sydney Murphy had 16 assists and 22 sets.

"We played outstanding in game one," PBL eighth-grade coach Kelli Vaughn said. "Kendra and Makenna combined to serve the entire set and Addison was almost unstoppable at the net tonight. Sydney did a nice job of distributing the ball, and we just took care of business in game one.

"In game two, we had the chance to get everyone some extra playing time, and it was good to see those kids who work hard in practice everyday get their chances in that second set. Gina Galey really stepped up at the service line and finished with 10 points, and three aces, and I thought Maci passed the ball well, and brought some energy out on the court. We’ll get back to work at practice tomorrow to prepare for Iroquois West on Thursday and three tough opponents next week."

PBL def. Fisher 25-2, 25-22

At Fisher

For PBL (7-1), kills: Addison Oyer 10, Makenna Ecker 2, Kendra Johnson, Maisy Johnson, Gina Galey, Amaya Withers, Sydney Murphy; aces: Ecker 6, Kendra Johnson 4, Galey 3, Oyer, Emma Steiner; assists: Murphy 16; sets: Murphy 22, points: Ecker 16, Galey 10, Kendra Johnson 9, Oyer 5, Withers 4, Murphy 2, Frichtl 2, Steiner; passing points: Frichtl 16, Carly Mutchmore 14, Oyer 10, Steiner 10, Maci Kingren 7, Withers 5.