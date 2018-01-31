PBL seventh-grade volleyball wins in three sets over Fisher

FISHER — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team won 13-25, 25-20, 25-18 Tuesday, Jan. 30, over Fisher.

7th-grade girls

PBL def. Fisher 13-25, 25-20, 25-18

At Fisher

For PBL (4-4), kills: Trixie Johnson, Losa Suaava 2, Emily Robidoux 2; aces: Suaava 5, Averi Garrett 3, Robidoux 2, Johnson 2; service points: Suaava 14, Johnson 11, Robidoux 10, Garrett 9, Cadence Jones 7, Gracelyn Greenburg 7.