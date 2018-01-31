PBL seventh-grade volleyball wins in three sets over Fisher

FISHER — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team won 13-25, 25-20, 25-18 Tuesday, Jan. 30, over Fisher.
Trixie Johnson led the Panthers (4-4) in kills while recording two aces and 11 service points. Losa Suaava had two kills, five aces and 14 service points while Emily Robidoux had two kills, two aces and 10 service points.
Averi Garrett added two aces and nine service points.
