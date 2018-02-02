PBL eighth-grade volleyball improves to 8-1 with win over Iroquois West

ONARGA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-4, 25-11 Thursday over Iroquois West.

Addison Oyer had six kills while Gina Galey added four kills. Sydney Murphy had seven aces, 26 sets, 22 points and 17 passing points while Amaya Withers had four aces and Lillie Frichtl had two aces, four points and 25 passing points.

Maisy Johnson had one kill and one stuff block.

The Panthers will face Milford on Monday. The exhibition match starts at 4:30 p.m., with the seventh-grade match set to start at 5:30 p.m.

PBL def. Iroquois West 25-4, 25-11

At Onarga

For PBL (8-1), kills: Addison Oyer 6, Gina Galey 4, Makenna Ecker 2, Sydney Murphy, Amaya Withers, Maisy Johnson; aces: Murphy 7, Withers 4, Lillie Frichtl 2, Oyer, Emma Steiner; blocks: Maisy Johnson; sets: Murphy 26; points: Murphy 22, Withers 8, Oyer 7, Steiner 5, Frichtl 4, Kendra Johnson 2, Ecker, Galey; passing points: Frichtl 25, Murphy 17, Oyer 13, Carly Mutchmore 11, Steiner 9, Lorena Arnett 3, Maci Kingren 3, Sara Hewerdine 2, Ecker 2, Withers 2.