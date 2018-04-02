PBL seventh-grade volleyball wins 25-17, 25-12 over Iroquois West

ONARGA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team won 25-17, 25-12 Thursday over Iroquois West.

Losa Suaava led the Panthers (5-4) in kills with five while Trixie Johnson added four kills and Emily Robidoux had two kills, six aces and 13 service points.

Averi Garrett led PBL in aces with seven and in service points with 21.

At Onarga

For PBL (5-4), kills: Losa Suaava 5, Trixie Johnson 4, Emily Robidoux 2, Kate Wilson, Cadence Jones; aces: Averi Garrett 7, Robidoux 6; service points: Garrett 21, Emily Robidoux 13; passing/digs percentage: Johnson 94, Robidoux 93.