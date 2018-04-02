PBL seventh-grade volleyball wins 25-17, 25-12 over Iroquois West

ONARGA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team won 25-17, 25-12 Thursday over Iroquois West.
Losa Suaava led the Panthers (5-4) in kills with five while Trixie Johnson added four kills and Emily Robidoux had two kills, six aces and 13 service points.
Averi Garrett led PBL in aces with seven and in service points with 21.
PBL def. Iroquois West 25-17, 25-12
At Onarga
For PBL (5-4), kills: Losa Suaava 5, Trixie Johnson 4, Emily Robidoux 2, Kate Wilson, Cadence Jones; aces: Averi Garrett 7, Robidoux 6; service points: Garrett 21, Emily Robidoux 13; passing/digs percentage: Johnson 94, Robidoux 93.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.