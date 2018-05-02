PBL eighth-grade volleyball wins in three sets over Milford

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won in three sets (25-11, 23-25, 25-16) over Milford on Monday.

"Well, it definitely was not our best night, but we hung in there and got the win," PBL eighth-grade coach Kelli Vaughn said. "It seems like it’s always tough for us to get going on Mondays for whatever reason, and tonight was no different."

While Addison Oyer led the Panthers (9-1) in kills with 12, Maisy Johnson had two blocks and Kendra Johnson had a team-high four aces, Sydney Murphy led the team in sets with 37.

"We struggled a bit with our passing, and a little bit with our coverage," Vaughn said. "We also didn’t seem to communicate at times, but we fought through some adversity and came out on top. I have to give Milford credit; they kept the ball in play and forced us into some mistakes that we don’t normally make.

"Sydney had to work too hard to get to the ball tonight, so we need to take better care of her moving forward. We’ve got two tough conference opponents on the road this week in JL Nash and Watseka, and we’re playing for our seed in the conference tournament. Tomorrow is a new day, and we’ll take what we learned tonight, and we’ll be better tomorrow."

PBL def. Milford 25-11, 23-25, 25-16

At Paxton

For PBL (9-1), kills: Addison Oyer 12, Kendra Johnson 5, Makenna Ecker 5, Carly Mutchmore; aces: Kendra Johnson 4, Sydney Murphy 3, Gina Galey 3; blocks: Maisy Johnson 2; sets: Murphy 37, Kendra Johnson 8, Lillie Frichtl 5, Oyer 2, Maisy Johnson; points: Kendra Johnson 22, Ecker 16, Murphy 12, Galey 10, Oyer 6, Mutchmore 5, Frichtl, Emma Steiner; passing points: Frichtl 38, Murphy 33, Oyer 25, Mutchmore 23, Kendra Johnson 19, Ecker 13, Lorena Arnett 7, Maci Kingren 5, Galey 5, Maisy Johnson 4, Steiner.