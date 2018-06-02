PBL seventh-grade volleyball wins 19-25, 25-18, 25-22 over Milford

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team won 19-25, 25-18, 25-22 Monday over Milford.
Losa Suaava led PBL (6-4) in kills with seven while Trixie Johnson and Emily Robidoux each added four kills. Cadence Jones led the Panthers in aces (five) and service points (15).
Suaava and Greenburg each had one block while Greenburg also recorded three kills and two aces and Averi Garrett added two kills and three aces.
PBL def. Milford 19-25, 25-18, 25-22
At Paxton
For PBL (6-4), kills: Losa Suaava 7, Trixie Johnson 4, Emily Robidoux 4, Gracelyn Greenburg 3, Averi Garrett 2; aces: Cadence Jones 5, Garrett 3, Greenburg 2; blocks: Suaava, Greenburg; service points: Jones 15, Garrett 15, Greenburg 13, Robidoux 13; passing/digs percentage: Jones 89.
Comments
