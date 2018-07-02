PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won in two sets (25-12, 25-9) over Clifton J.L. Nash on Tuesday, Feb. 6 -- one day after winning in three sets at home over Milford.

"We played much better tonight," PBL eighth-grade coach Kelli Vaughn said. "I thought we played together, and we did a better job on coverage. We’re still not quite where we want to be, but we’ve got some practice dates coming up where we can continue to make some adjustments."

Addison Oyer had team-highs in kills and aces with five of each category. She also recorded a block while Maisy Johnson had a block.

Emma Steiner had two aces while Sydney Murphy had an ace, nine assists and 20 sets.

"It was also nice to see some kids really step up off the bench tonight in game two," Vaughn said. "I want those girls to gain some confidence on the floor because we’re going to need everyone as we get closer to tourney time."

"We are battling some sickness in both the seventh and eighth grades right now, so our main goal is to get everyone healthy as we head into this tough stretch right before the conference tournament on the Feb. 17. We’re looking forward to heading to Watseka on Thursday night to face a program that always plays well against us."

PBL def. Clifton J.L. Nash 25-12, 25-9

At Clifton

For PBL (10-1), kills: Addison Oyer 5, Sara Hewerdine 2, Kendra Johnson, Makenna Ecker; aces: Oyer 5, Emma Steiner 2, Ecker, Sydney Murphy, Lillie Frichtl, Lorena Arnett; blocks: Maisy Johnson 2, Oyer; assists: Murphy 9; sets: Murphy 20; points: Oyer 17, Murphy 11, Frichtl 8, Steiner 4, Ecker 3, Kendra Johnson 2, Arnett 2, Hewerdine, Carly Mutchmore, Gina Galey; passing points: Frichtl 13, Oyer 7, Steiner 7, Arnett 7, Murphy 5, Kendra Johnson 5, Mutchmore 5, Maci Kingren 4, Maisy Johnson 2, Hewerdine, Galey.