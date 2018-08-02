CLIFTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team lost 25-22, 16-25, 25-18 to Clifton J.L. Nash on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Losa Suaava led PBL (6-5) in kills with six and aces with four while Averi Garrett had two aces and 15 service points.

Clifton J.L. Nash def. PBL 25-22, 16-25, 25-18

At Clifton

For PBL (6-5), kills: Losa Suaava 6, Gracelyn Greenburg 3, Emily Robidoux 3, Trixie Johnson; aces: Suaava 4, Averi Garrett 2, Johnson 2, Cadence Jones 2; service points: Garrett 15, Suaava 12, Greenburg 12, Jones 9, Robidoux 7.