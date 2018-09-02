PBL 8th-, 7th-grade volleyball teams defeat Watseka Glenn Raymond

WATSEKA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-13, 25-12 Thursday over Watseka Glenn Raymond.

Addison Oyer led PBL (11-1) in kills with nine while Sydney Murphy had 11 assists, 33 sets and 13 points.

"We played outstanding tonight," PBL eighth-grade coach Kelli Vaughn said. "It was a great team effort, and our passers were amazing. Addison owned the net once again and Sydney did a great job of getting her the ball."

Makenna Ecker had two kills, seven points and four passing points while Maisy Johnson had two passing points. Carly Mutchmore had two aces, nine points and 17 passing points while Kendra Johnson had one kill, one ace, eight points and four passing points.

I thought Makenna had a very good night at the net as well and Maisy disrupted their hitters while blocking at the net," Vaughn said. "I can just see the confidence level continue to rise with these kids. Carly and Kendra were tough at the service line and Lillie and Lorena just continue to get better and better in the back row."

Emma Steiner had three passing points while Maci Kingren had two passing points.

"We continue to get better because kids like Maci, Gina (Galey), Emma, Sara (Hewerdine) and Amaya (Withers) work hard every night in practice, and they give the starters a battle night-in and night-out. This is just a group of girls who are genuinely nice," Vaughn said.

"They are on this ride together, and I’m just so proud of them. They are the definition of a true team. I hope they all realize how special this season has been and I hope they continue to work towards their goals. The sky is the limit for them. They are making my job very easy right now."

The PBL seventh-grade volleyball team won 25-14, 25-20 Thursday over Watseka Glenn Raymond.

Emily Robidoux and Gracelyn Greenburg each led the Panthers (7-5) in kills with two while Robidoux and Averi Garrett each had five aces.

Robidoux and Garrett had 18 and eight service points, respectively, while Losa Suaava, Trixie Johnson and Cadence Jones each had a kill, Hope Watts had two aces and Kendyl Enghausen added an ace.

8th-grade girls

PBL def. Watseka Glenn Raymond 25-13, 25-12

For PBL (11-1), kills: Addison Oyer 9, Makenna Ecker 2, Kendra Johnson; aces: Carly Mutchmore 2, Kendra Johnson, Sydney Murphy; assists: Murphy 11; sets: Murphy 33; points: Murphy 13, Mutchmore 9, Kendra Johnson 8, Oyer 8, Ecker 7, Lillie Frichtl 3; passing points: Mutchmore 17, Frichtl 15, Oyer 8, Lorena Arnett 6, Murphy 5, Kendra Johnson 4, Ecker 4, Emma Steiner 3, Maisy Johnson 2, Maci Kingren 2.

7th-grade girls

PBL def. Watseka Glenn Raymond 25-14, 25-20

For PBL (7-5), kills: Emily Robidoux 2, Gracelyn Greenburg 2, Losa Suaava, Trixie Johnson, Cadence Jones; aces: Averi Garrett 5, Robidoux 5, Hope Watts 2, Kendyl Enghausen; service points: Robidoux 18, Garrett 8, Jones 6, Enghausen 4, Suaava 4, Greenburg 4.