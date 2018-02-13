PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-18, 11-25, 25-21 over St. Joseph on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

"What a match. I’m getting too old for these heart-stopping matches," PBL eighth-grade coach Kelli Vaughn said. "St. Joe had a solid team and kept the ball in play and made us work all night long."

The Panthers (12-1) recorded 12 kills and two blocks en route to their game-one victory.

"I thought we played very well in the first set," Vaughn said. "We were definitely offensive-minded in the first set. In set two, just about everything went wrong. We struggled to get the ball to Syd and we didn’t get many swings at the net. We only had four kills in set two, and we gave them too many opportunities on their side of the net. They had 10 kills and three aces, and just had us on our heels."

In the third set, four aces by Kendra Johnson helped PBL jump out to a 9-3 lead, but St. Joseph rallied back before taking a 17-16 lead before a Kendra Johnson kill tied the set at 17-17.

Kendra Johnson then recorded an ace before Addison Oyer recorded a kill and St. Joseph committed a hitting error to put PBL head 20-17.

Back-to-back kills cut St. Joseph's deficit to 20-19 before a service error made the score 21-19. Two consecutive aces by Makenna Ecker extended PBL's lead to 23-19.

After a PBL hitting error and a St. Joseph kill made the score 23-21, PBL put the game away with a net call on St. Joseph and a kill by Oyer.

"I challenged the girls in set three. We’ve been wanting a match like this for a while, and we needed to dig deep to see what we are made of. We could have rolled over or we could choose to fight. I’m happy to say that we fought. That’s the team we need to see down the stretch. The team that is willing to work together, even when the going gets tough," Vaughn said.

The Panthers finished the third set with 10 kills and seven aces, along with a stuff block.

"Overall, we played the game the way we know how to play the game in set three, and we went back to doing what we do best," Vaughn said.

"That is so big at this level. I’m very proud of these kids, and I love the fact that they hung in there and competed until the very end tonight. I can’t wait to continue this ride with them."

Oyer finished the game leading PBL in kills with 10 and blocks with three while Kendra Johnson had eight kills and five aces. Maisy Johnson had three kills while Sydney Murphy had 23 assists.

PBL def. St. Joseph 25-18, 11-25, 25-21

At Paxton

For PBL (12-1), kills: Addison Oyer 10, Kendra Johnson 8, Maisy Johnson 3, Makenna Ecker 2, Lillie Frichtl, Sydney Murphy; aces: Kendra Johnson 5, Ecker 2; blocks: Oyer 3; assists: Murphy 23; sets: Murphy 71; attacks: Oyer 16, Kendra Johnson 13, Maisy Johnson 4, Frichtl; points: Kendra Johnson 18, Carly Mutchmore 12, Frichtl 8, Ecker 8, Oyer 8, Murphy 7; passing points: Mutchmore 62, Frichtl 58, Oyer 49, Murphy 41, Lorena Arnett 28, Kendra Johnson 25, Murphy 13, Maisy Johnson 3, Maci Kingren 2.