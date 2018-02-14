PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team lost 25-12, 25-15 Tuesday, Feb. 13, to St. Joseph.

Losa Suaava led PBL (7-6) in kills with two while Averi Garrett had a team-high two aces along with five service points and Gracelyn Greenburg had nine service points.

At Paxton

For PBL (7-6), kills: Losa Suaava 2, Trixie Johnson, Cadence Jones, Gracelyn Greenburg; aces: Averi Garrett 2, Suaava; blocks: Johnson; service points: Greenburg 9, Garrett 5, Jones 5, Suaava 4.