PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team lost 25-12, 25-15 Tuesday, Feb. 13, to St. Joseph.
Losa Suaava led PBL (7-6) in kills with two while Averi Garrett had a team-high two aces along with five service points and Gracelyn Greenburg had nine service points.
St. Joseph def. PBL 25-15, 25-12
At Paxton
For PBL (7-6), kills: Losa Suaava 2, Trixie Johnson, Cadence Jones, Gracelyn Greenburg; aces: Averi Garrett 2, Suaava; blocks: Johnson; service points: Greenburg 9, Garrett 5, Jones 5, Suaava 4.
