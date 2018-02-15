CHAMPAIGN -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-12, 25-18 Thursday over St. Malachy.

Addison Oyer led PBL (13-1) in kills with four and aces with five. Sydney Murphy had nine assists and 35 sets while Kendra johnson had two kills and four aces and Makenna Ecker had two kills and three aces.

The Panthers will play in the Twin County Conference Tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday at Prairie Central against Iroquois West. Semifinals begin at 1 p.m.

At Champaign

For PBL (13-1), kills: Addison Oyer 4, Kendra Johnson 2, Makenna Ecker 2, Sydney Murphy, Sara Hewerdine; aces: Oyer 5, Kendra Johnson 4, Ecker 3, Carly Mutchmore 2; assists: Murphy 9; sets: Murphy 35, Oyer 3, Lillie Frichtl 3; attacks: Oyer 12, Kendra Johnson 6, Ecker 4, Maisy Johnson 4, Hewerdine 3; points: Kendra Johnson 9, Ecker 9, Oyer 9, Murphy 7, Mutchmore 6, Frichtl 5, Amaya Withers 4, Hewerdine; passing points: Frichtl 32, Murphy 22, Oyer 19, Lorena Arnett 16, Maci Kingren 14, Mutchmore 10, Kendra Johnson 9, Withers 6, Ecker 5, Hewerdine, Maisy Johnson.