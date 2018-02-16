CHAMPAIGN -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team lost 25-19, 25-14 Thursday to St. Malachy.
Gracelyn Greenburg led PBL (7-7) in kills with six while Cadence Jones had a team-high four aces and 16 service points.
At Champaign
For PBL (7-7), kills: Gracelyn Greenburg 6, Losa Suaava 2, Emily Robidoux 2, Trixie Johnson 2; aces: Cadence Jones 4, Averi Garrett; Greenburg; service points: Jones 16, Suaava 4, Greenburg 4, Johnson 3, Garrett 3, Robidoux 3; passing/digs percentage: Jones 88.
