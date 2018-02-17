PBL eighth-grade volleyball defeats Prairie Central in TCC Tournament semifinals

FORREST -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-7, 25-23 over Prairie Central in the semifinals of the Twin County Conference Tournament on Saturday.
Addison Oyer led PBL (15-1) with 10 points while Kendra Johnson and Makenna Ecker added five and three kills, respectively. Oyer also led the Panthers in aces with five while Ecker and Kendra Johnson contributed three and two aces, respectively, and Maisy Johnson recorded a block.
Sydney Murphy had 18 assists as well.
PBL def. Prairie Central 25-7, 25-23
At Forrest
For PBL (15-1), kills: Addison Oyer 10, Kendra Johnson 5, Makenna Ecker 3, Maisy Johnson, Sydney Murphy; aces: Oyer 5, Ecker 3, Kendra Johnson 2, Murphy, Lillie Frichtl; blocks: Maisy Johnson; assists: Murphy 18; points: Oyer 15, Kendra Johnson 12, Ecker 8, Murphy 7, Carly Mutchmore 4, Frichtl 2, Emma Steiner 2; passing points: Frichtl 30, Murphy 18, Mutchmore 17, Kendra Johnson 12, Ecker 8, Lorena Arnett 7, Maci Kingren 7, Oyer 5.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.