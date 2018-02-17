PBL eighth-grade volleyball wins 25-8, 25-15 over Iroquois West in first round of TCC Tournament

FORREST -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-8, 25-15 Saturday over Iroquois West in the first round of the Twin County Conference Tournament.

Addison Oyer had six kills for PBL (14-1) while Makenna Ecker and Emma Steiner each added two kills. Ecker and Oyer each had four aces as well while Sydney Murphy, Carly Mutchmore and Lillie Frichtl each had two aces.

Murphy had 12 assists and Maisy Johnson had a block.

The Panthers will play in the semifinals at 1 p.m. today.

For PBL (14-1), kills: Addison Oyer 6, Makenna Ecker 2, Emma Steiner 2, Kendra Johnson, Sydney Murphy; aces: Ecker 4, Oyer 4, Murphy 2, Carly Mutchmore 2, Frichtl 2, Steiner; blocks: Maisy Johnson; assists: Murphy 12; points: Ecker 14, Mutchmore 10, Oyer 8, Murphy 6, Frichtl 6, Steiner 5, Kendra Johnson; passing points: Frichtl 30, Murphy 13, Oyer 12, Mutchmore 8, Maci Kingren 5, Ecker 5, Lorena Arnett 4, Sara Hewerdine 2, Steiner 2, Gina Galey.