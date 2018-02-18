PBL eighth-grade volleyball claims TCC Tournament title with three-set win over Cissna Park

FORREST -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won the Twin County Conference Tournament championship on Saturday.

"We had a great day, and Cissna Park played outstanding in the final match," PBL eighth-grade coach Kelli Vaughn said. "We struggled more than usual in the final match today, and we had to dig deep to pull out the win. I was proud of the girls for never giving up."

The Panthers trailed Cissna Park 23-19 in the final match before back-to-back kills by Addison Oyer, with Sydney Murphy providing two assists, cut PBL's deficit to 23-21.

A hitting error resulted in Cissna Park extending its lead to 24-21, but a tip by Murphy resulted in a kill that made the score 24-22. An errant pass by Cissna Park and a Makenna Ecker ace tied the set at 24-24.

After a missed serve by Ecker, an Oyer kill tied it again at 25-25. An errant pass by PBL helped Cissna Park regain the lead at 26-25.

Oyer tied the game at 26-26 via a kill. After an errant pass by Cissna Park gave PBL a 27-26 lead, Kendra Johnson scored the game-clinching point for the Panthers via another kill.

"We just kept fighting, and it's a great time of the year for us to be tested," Vaughn said. "At times, we got down on ourselves, but we talked about just letting mistakes go and going after the next point. I think we grew a lot today, because we haven't had to face much adversity this year. We just hustled after everything late in that championship match, and they just refused to give up."

Oyer led PBL in kills with 13 and blocks with three while Kendra Johnson had seven kills and a team-high four aces. Sydney Murphy had four kills while Carly Mutchmore had two kills and two aces and Maisy Johnson had two kills as well.

"Overall, it was a great day, and I am so proud of these kids," Vaughn said. "I think the most important thing I heard all day was from the Prairie Central coach. She came up to me after the match, and congratulated us. In doing so, she said, 'you just have really nice kids. They are so well-behaved, and they are just genuinely nice. You played well, and we really enjoyed watching your kids play. You should be proud."

With the win, PBL's record improved to 16-1.

"I've been saying all year that they are such a special group of young ladies," Vaughn said. "The back of our team sweatshirts state, 'We walk on this floor together,' and we have done that every single night all year long. I enjoy being around them. They are fun, and they work hard. They are so coachable. Their parents should be proud of them. These kids are going to be successful in whatever they choose to do in life. I just love them all."

PBL def. Cissna Park 17-25, 25-17, 28-26

At Forrest

For PBL (16-1), kills: Addison Oyer 13, Kendra Johnson 7, Sydney Murphy 4, Carly Mutchmore 2, Maisy Johnson 2, Makenna Ecker; aces: Kendra Johnson 4, Mutchmore 2, Murphy, Lillie Frichtl, Oyer, Ecker; blocks: Oyer 3; attacks: Oyer 19; points: Kendra Johnson 18, Ecker 12, Oyer 12, Murphy 10, Frichtl 10, Mutchmore 8; passing points: Murphy 38, Frichtl 38, Mutchmore 29, Kendra Johnson 27, Oyer 20, Lorena Arnett 14, Ecker 6, Maisy Johnson 2.