PBL seventh-grade volleyball takes third place at TCC Tournament

FORREST -- With a 25-19, 25-18 victory Saturday over Cissna Park, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team claimed third place in the Twin County Conference Tournament.

Losa Suaava led PBL (9-8) in kills with six while Cadence Jones had three kills and a team-high five aces and 13 service points. Emily Robidoux added two kills, three aces and 11 service points and Gracelyn Greenburg had three aces and seven service points.

In the first round of the TCC Tournament, PBL defeated Tri-Point 25-19, 25-18.

Suaava and Greenburg each had four kills while Robidoux had five points while Cadence Jones had four aces and Trixie Johnson had two kills and three aces.

In a 19-25, 25-18, 15-9 loss in the semifinals to Clifton J.L. Nash, Robidoux had four kills while Suaava, Kendyl Enghausen and Johnson each had three kills and Jones had 11 aces.

PBL def. Tri-Point 25-19, 25-18

At Forrest

For PBL, kills: Losa Suaava 4, Gracelyn Greenburg 4, Trixie Johnson 2, Kate Wilson, Cadence Jones, Kendyl Enghausen, Emily Robidoux; aces: Robidoux 5, Jones 4, Johnson 3, Averi Garrett 3, Suaava 2; service points: Robidoux 12, Jones 11, Johnson 10, Garrett 6, Suaava 6, Enghausen 3, Greenburg 2; passing/digs percentage: Johnson 88.

Clifton J.L. Nash def. PBL 19-25, 25-18, 15-9

At Forrest

For PBL, kills: Emily Robidoux 4, Losa Suaava 3, Kendyl Enghausen 3, Trixie Johnson 3, Gracelyn Greenburg; aces: Cadence Jones 11, Robidoux 3, Johnson; service points: Jones 27, Robidoux 9, Johnson 7, Suaava 3, Enghausen 3, Averi Garrett 2; passing/digs: Kate Wilson 9/9.

PBL def. Cissna Park 25-19, 25-18

At Forrest

For PBL (9-8), kills: Losa Suaava 6, Cadence Jones 3, Emily Robidoux 2; aces: Jones 5, Robidoux 3, Gracelyn Greenburg 3, Suaava, Averi Garrett; service points: Jones 13, Robidoux 11, Greenburg 7, Garrett 5, Kendyl Enghausen 5, Suaava 5, Trixie Johnson 3; passing/digs: Kate Wilson 10/11.