PBL eighth-grade volleyball wins in two sets over GCMS

GIBSON CITY -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-13, 25-15 Tuesday, Feb. 20, over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
Addison Oyer led PBL (17-1) with six kills and four aces while Kendra Johnson had three kills and four aces. Gina Galey had two kills while Emma Steiner had two aces and Makenna Ecker had one kill and one block.
Sydney Murphy had 11 assists and 23 sets.
At Gibson City
For PBL (17-1), kills: Addison Oyer 6, Kendra Johnson 3, Gina Galey 2, Makenna Ecker, Carly Mutchmore; aces: Kendra Johnson 4, Oyer 4, Emma Steiner 2; blocks: Ecker; assists: Sydney Murphy 11; sets: Murphy 23; attacks: Oyer 9, Kendra Johnson 6, Sara Hewerdine; points: Kendra Johnson 14, Oyer 11, Steiner 6, Amaya Withers 6, Murphy 5, Ecker 4, Mutchmore 3, Lillie Frichtl; passing points: Mutchmore 15, Kendra Johnson 13, Frichtl 11, Maci Kingren 10, Lorena Arnett 8, Murphy 8, Oyer 8, Ecker 3, Withers 3.
