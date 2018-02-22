PBL eighth-grade volleyball wins 25-18, 25-19 over Prairie Central

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-18, 25-19 Thursday over Prairie Central.
Addison Oyer led the Panthers (18-1) in kills with 10 while Maisy Johnson and Sydney Murphy added five and three kills, respectively.
Makenna Ecker had a kill and a team-high 10 aces for PBL while Murphy led the Panthers in assists with 14 and sets with 32.
PBL def. Prairie Central 25-18, 25-19
At Paxton
For PBL (18-1), kills: Addison Oyer 10, Maisy Johnson 5, Sydney Murphy 3, Makenna Ecker; aces: Ecker 10, Oyer; blocks: Maisy Johnson; assists: Murphy 14; sets: Murphy 32; points: Ecker 24, Kendra Johnson 10, Murphy 6, Oyer 5, Lillie Frichtl 2, Carly Mutchmore 2, Emma Steiner; passing points: Mutchmore 30, Oyer 18, Murphy 13, Lorena Arnett 10, Kendra Johnson 8, Ecker 3, Frichtl 3, Steiner 3, Maisy Johnson 3, Maci Kingren 3.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.