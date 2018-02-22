PBL eighth-grade volleyball wins 25-18, 25-19 over Prairie Central

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-18, 25-19 Thursday over Prairie Central.

Addison Oyer led the Panthers (18-1) in kills with 10 while Maisy Johnson and Sydney Murphy added five and three kills, respectively.

Makenna Ecker had a kill and a team-high 10 aces for PBL while Murphy led the Panthers in assists with 14 and sets with 32.

At Paxton

For PBL (18-1), kills: Addison Oyer 10, Maisy Johnson 5, Sydney Murphy 3, Makenna Ecker; aces: Ecker 10, Oyer; blocks: Maisy Johnson; assists: Murphy 14; sets: Murphy 32; points: Ecker 24, Kendra Johnson 10, Murphy 6, Oyer 5, Lillie Frichtl 2, Carly Mutchmore 2, Emma Steiner; passing points: Mutchmore 30, Oyer 18, Murphy 13, Lorena Arnett 10, Kendra Johnson 8, Ecker 3, Frichtl 3, Steiner 3, Maisy Johnson 3, Maci Kingren 3.